NCW — Parents and families should be able to find child care this upcoming school year, despite challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Child Care Aware of Washington, more than 500,000 Washington children do not have access to child care, but in North Central Washington that is a different story.
According to the organization, there are many child care openings in North Central Washington:
- Okanogan County: 83 vacancies
- Chelan County: 342
- Douglas County: 159
- Grant County: 448
In Chelan and Douglas counties, there are about 166 child-care programs as of Dec. 31, 2019, according to the organization. Of those 166 programs, eight have closed in Chelan County, four in Douglas County, nine in Grant and four in Okanogan County, since March.
A lot of those closures are temporary, due to one of the kids contracting COVID-19 or not enough children being signed up to support the business, because parents are keeping them at home, said Marcia Jacobs, Child Care of Washington communications and marketing manager. The biggest challenge for families will be finding care centers for infants.
While child care is available, there are areas within counties where it might be difficult or next to impossible to find services, Jacobs said. It depends on where you live and the age of the child.
Child Care Aware, a national child care advocacy organization, can help families try to find a spot for their children and they have a free resource line at 1-800-446-1114, Jacobs said.
The Wenatchee School District is partnering with the Wenatchee Valley YMCA to provide care for about 60 children during the upcoming school year, said Diana Haglund, Wenatchee School District spokesperson.
The school district is offering YMCA staff the use of three of its elementary schools — Mission View, Columbia and Sunnyslope — to hold daycare services during the pandemic, she said.
“So it will be pretty tightly regulated by the YMCA staff, so all the typical mitigating strategies, masks, temperature checks — all of those things will be in place,” Haglund said. “Very similar if not identical to what they did in the spring for essential workers.”
The YMCA is also providing child care at Alpine Lakes Elementary School for the Leavenworth-based Cascade School District, said Brogan Foster, YMCA director of child care services.
The Eastmont School District decided not to partner with the YMCA, but may restart the program later, said Spencer Taylor, the district’s executive director of elementary education. A local church may also provide the district access to its building for child care services.
The YMCA is not making any money on this service; they are providing it at cost for $780 per child a month, Foster said. Two days into the program, which started on Aug. 31, they still have 100 spots out of 160 available for kids.
“We grow incrementally every month, so we’ve already had about probably five or six more registrations just at the end of last week,” she said, “as people figure out that it is really difficult to school their kids at home or make that hard decision.”
The YMCA does accept child care subsidies through the Working Connections Child Care program offered by the state Department of Social and Health Services, Foster said. People can find out if they qualify for child care subsidies at washington connection.org/home/.
Some parents are also considering providing their own form of child care services by partnering together, Haglund said. Parents would volunteer their time in a co-op style format, but the main problem they faced was getting the proper licensing, she said.