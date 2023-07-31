SEATTLE — Unionized workers at the state Department of Children, Youth and Families have launched a no-confidence vote against their boss, DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter, urging Gov. Jay Inslee to fire and replace him.

The long-simmering revolt stems from what workers contend is Hunter's "ignorance about the work we do and indifference to the issues we raise, all of which have put children and staff at risk," according to a summary of their grievances posted on the state employee union website.



