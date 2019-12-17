Families are encouraged to bring their children to Columbia Valley Community Health’s Chill Out — a free event designed to help keep children active this winter through a sled giveaway at Lincoln Park in Wenatchee. The event will take place Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and each child will receive a free sled and hot chocolate while supplies last.
“CVCH is committed to improving the health and wellness of our community, and I have a team that is passionate about planning fun events like this that encourage the whole family to get active,” said CVCH CEO David Olson.
Community support for this event was astounding from the onset, and the four sponsorship opportunities were claimed within a week. Cherry Creek Media volunteered to help spread the word, and Wells Fargo offered to be the title sponsor, making it possible to purchase 1,000 sleds. “A healthy community requires a healthy dose of investment from the business community. Supporting sponsors for the event are Blackbird Financial and the Wenatchee School District.
CVCH CHILL OUT was originally thought of by a group of CVCH staff who focus on making an impact in the community. It was roughly two weeks ago that we decided to host this event so we hit the ground running. Our first challenge was finding a location and sourcing so many sleds in the holiday season. Luckily, the City of Wenatchee and Hooked on Toys were able to help us check off both of those boxes.
A lot of manpower is needed to pull off an event of this size. We offered over 60 volunteer slots to our staff and within 48 hours they were filled. Our staff at CVCH is dedicated to giving back to our patients and the community.
During this event, CVCH will have its new mobile clinic, CVCH Connect, onsite, along with medical professionals to ensure the safety of all those sledding. Whether there is snow or not, CVCH will hold the event. Those interested in attending are encouraged to visit the CVCH Facebook page and click “going” on the event to help staff prepare for the occasion.
Katharine Bohm is the marketing and communications specialist for Community Valley Community Health.