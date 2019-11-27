NCW — It’s going to be cold Thanksgiving weekend.
Low temperatures in the Wenatchee Valley are expected to dip to about 16 or 17 degrees Thursday through Saturday and 21 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Highs aren’t likely to top freezing until Tuesday.
The Weather Service says there’s a slight chance of snow Saturday and Sunday.
The cold weather follows the winter’s first snow in Wenatchee on Tuesday. The snow was coupled with high winds, clocked at a high of 38 mph early Wednesday morning in East Wenatchee.
The Chelan and Manson areas are forecasted to have similar weather.
In Leavenworth, lows will be a little lower and highs a little higher. Temperatures are forecasted at 12 to 15 degrees Thursday through Saturday with highs from 30 to 33 degrees.
Sunday is expected to have a few snow flurries with a high near 32 and a low around 19, according to the weather service. Monday is forecasted to reach a balmy 37 degrees with a chance of flurries.
Waterville is forecasted to have lows of 13 to 17 degrees Thursday through Saturday with highs from 27 to 29 degrees. The area could receive snow Saturday and Sunday.