WARSAW/MOSCOW — China pledged to deepen cooperation with Russia on Wednesday as President Joe Biden prepared to meet leaders of NATO's eastern flank — highlighting geopolitical tensions ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Within Ukraine, schools took their classes online for the rest of the week for fear of an upsurge of Russian missile attacks a year on from Moscow's Feb. 24 all-out assault, which failed to topple the government and has long been bogged down.