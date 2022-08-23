Heatwave in China

Cracks can be seen on the dried-up bed of a reservoir in the Zhejiang province of China this week, amid a record-breaking heatwave across much of China.

 Reuters/Aly Song

SHANGHAI —Extreme heat in China played havoc on Wednesday despite lower temperatures in some regions, with authorities across the Yangtze river basin scrambling to limit the damage from climate change on power, crops and livestock.

China's heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is its longest and most widespread on record, with around 30% of the 600 weather stations along the Yangtze recording their highest temperatures ever by last Friday.



