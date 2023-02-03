A balloon flies in the sky over Billings

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. 

 Chase Doak/via Reuters

BEIJING — China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace.

U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



