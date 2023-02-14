Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China, March 3, 2022. 

 Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING — China said on Tuesday that more than 10 high-altitude balloons released by the United States since May 2022 flew into its airspace and that of other countries.

Both the countries have been entangled in a diplomatic spat since the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4.



