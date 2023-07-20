U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns speaks during a climate finance roundtable discussion at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Beijing-linked hackers accessed U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns' email account in an espionage operation thought to have compromised at least hundreds of thousands of individual U.S. government emails, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia, was also hacked in the wider spying operation disclosed earlier this month by Microsoft, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.