HONG KONG — Some Chinese provinces are giving young newlyweds 30 days of paid leave in the hope of encouraging marriage and boosting a flagging birth rate, the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily Health said on Tuesday.

China's minimum paid marriage leave is three days, but provinces have been able to set their own more generous allowances since February.



