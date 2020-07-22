LEAVENWORTH — Chipseal work on Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Cashmere next week will bring 20 minute delays for motorists.
The work is planned from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to the state Department of Transportation, starting at the intersection of Highway 2 and East Leavenworth Road and continuing 8.3 miles to the intersection of Cashmere’s Hay Canyon Road.
The project includes chipsealing the wheel paths. Flaggers will be stopping traffic for 20 minutes at a time on stretches with two or three lanes, and a pilot car will lead traffic through the work area. East of the Big Y, single lane closures will be in effect.
Depending on the weather, work could start earlier in the day and could continue on Aug. 3 if needed. For updates, see WSDOT’s travel alert page, wwrld.us/2WLWJsp.