FISH LAKE — The Chiwawa Mosquito District near Fish Lake was approved in 2020’s general election but it will need to head back to voters this fall since the accompanying funding measure did not pass.
The ballot proposition to create the district passed with 72.8% of the vote, 126 yes to 47 no votes. The companion proposition to establish a one-year property tax levy to fund the district failed, though, earning 58% of the vote (101 yes to 72 no) — below the 60% required to pass. The levy would have cost property owners 10 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
At a public hearing before Chelan County commissioners Monday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter said this may be the first time that she knows of when a ballot measure passed but its funding piece did not, according to Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
Both propositions will need to go back to voters, but first need to be approved by county commissioners. The resolution to place them on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary will need to be submitted to the auditor by May 13.
The commissioners are expected to decide on the new boundaries sometime next week, FitzSimmons said.
The original district boundaries will be changed in the new resolution to include more mosquito-prone wetlands, FitzSimmons in an email.
The 2020 resolution to place the proposal on the ballot described the district boundaries as including parts of Chiwawa River Pines, Thousand Trails, Lower Chiwawa River and Forest Glen sections in Township 27, Range 18 of the county.
Mosquito control districts are special purpose districts meant to prevent disease by killing mosquitoes with 19 districts across the state, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington.
Three mosquito districts, other than the Chiwawa district, exist in Chelan County. An elected board of trustees oversee mosquito districts.
