LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth’s Christmas Lighting Festival starts this weekend, bringing with it extra traffic along Highway 2, between the Big Y and Tumwater Canyon.
Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the next three weekends, traffic signal lights and crosswalk lights in town will be shut off and traffic will be flagger-controlled for the evening.
The actual lighting ceremony starts at 4:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The lights will remain lit on Fridays, without a ceremony.
For information, go to wwrld.us/2rSqBGK. The state Department of Transportation also recommends checking for traffic and pass information with the app, wwrld.us/35RrcYa.