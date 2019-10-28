NCW — Families wanting to cut down a Christmas tree on U.S. Forest Service land can now get a permit online.

For the first time the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will be selling $5 Christmas tree permits online starting Nov. 1, according to a Forest Service news release.

It is one of 13 National Forests participating in this pilot program. Go to wwrld.us/2qUgBg1 for more information.

People can still buy permits at their local Forest Service offices and participating vendors, according to the news release.

