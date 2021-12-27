Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — The Christmas tree recycling season is about to begin.

Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 will be recycling Christmas trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the first day of the new year, and on Jan. 8 at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center, 1885 S. Wenatchee Ave.

A $5 donation is suggested, but there is no obligation to contribute.

All the trees must be stripped of tinsel and decorations, which applies to the scout recycling project and to other drop-off locations that will become available next week.

  • Entiat city residents can take their tree to the city's compost pit, located north of Entiat, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 7.
  • The Dryden Transfer station, 9073 Highway 2, is open from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 
  • Chelan Transfer Station, 23235 Highway 97A, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
  • Leavenworth residents can take their tree to the city's recycling yard. More information is available at wwrld.us/leavenworth.
  • The Leavenworth brush drop-off site, at the intersection of East Leavenworth and Icicle roads, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 7. It is available to residents who live in the apple maggot quarantine area.

Find information on the drop-off sites in Chelan County here: wwrld.us/drop.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?