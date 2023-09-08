Wilkes verdict.jpg

Abel Wilkes, left, listens as Chelan County Superior Court jurors are polled after they delivered a guilty verdict on Thursday. Wilkes was charged with second-degree assault.

 World photo/Oscar Rodriguez

WENATCHEE — Abel Wilkes, the individual in the armed standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway was sentenced to 45 months in prison Friday morning.

Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff on March 28 with East Cascade SWAT team officers at his home after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?