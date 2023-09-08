WENATCHEE — Abel Wilkes, the individual in the armed standoff with authorities on Chumstick Highway was sentenced to 45 months in prison Friday morning.
Abel Wilkes, 48, was the center of an 18-hour standoff on March 28 with East Cascade SWAT team officers at his home after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor.
A Chelan County Superior Court jury Thursday evening found him guilty of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Judge Robert Jourdan sentenced Wilkes to 45 months in prison — nine months for second-degree assault and 36 months for using a firearm in the assault. Jourdan also sentenced Wilkes to serve 18 months in community custody and imposed a 10-year no-contact order with his neighbor.
Elizabeth Halls, Wilkes' attorney, said at Friday's sentencing that the prosecution offered a plea deal of third-degree assault. The standard sentencing range for third-degree assault is one to three months in jail.
The trial began Thursday morning. Wilkes did not testify.
The neighbor, John Loomis, testified that he went over to Wilkes' trailer to ask him to stop shooting weapons in the early morning and late at night. Loomis said in court that Wilkes yelled expletives at him and pointed a weapon at him at which point he went back home and called 911.
Wilkes has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and in interviews with The Wenatchee World.
Wilkes argued with Jourdan during his sentencing hearing about witness testimony and evidence and claimed he did not receive a fair trial and that his constitutional rights were violated. He read out loud from a small copy of the U.S. Constitution he kept with him throughout the trial.
Jourdan said that Wilkes had received a fair trial and was free to appeal his case. At one point, Chelan County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Valaas objected while Wilkes was speaking, but Jourdan allowed Wilkes to carry on.
"He can continue talking, but he's probably going to talk himself into a high-end sentence," Jourdan said.
