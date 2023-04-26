The trailer where Abel Wilkes, the subject of a police standoff in Leavenworth, was residing in has been "significantly damaged" according to investigators. The East Cascades SWAT Team damaged the trailer both as a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.
Wilkes is charged with second-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer after he allegedly pointed a gun at a neighbor and barricaded himself after a SWAT team arrived, court documents said.
During the standoff March 28 and 29, a Wenatchee Police Department officer, Cory Bernaiche, shot at Wilkes. The Columbia Basin Investigative Team is investigating the use of potentially deadly force. The Wenatchee Police Department is conducting its own internal investigation into Bernaiche's use of force.
Judge Robert Jourdan ordered that Wilkes be ruled competent following a mental health evaluation. The order was filed Wednesday.
Jourdan also ordered Chelan County public defender Herman Bylenga be withdrawn as Wilkes' attorney as it was both Wilkes' and Bylenga's request.
Bylenga clarified that there was a "breakdown in communication," according to court documents.
