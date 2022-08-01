FILE PHOTO: Osama bin Laden with advisor Ayman al-Zawahiri during interview

Osama bin Laden sits with his adviser Ayman al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian linked to the al Qaeda network, during an interview in an image supplied by Dawn newspaper in November 2001.

 Daily Dawn fiel photo/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head, helped coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.



