NCW — The least enjoyable experiences about living in a winter wonderland might be shoveling snow, slipping on sidewalks or getting your car stuck in the snow.
In both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, ordinances make it the responsibility of both residential and commercial property owners to clear snow from sidewalks and other walking paths adjacent to their property within the first 24 hours of the initial snowfall, according to both cities' websites.
The cities state if ice is hard to remove, spread sand or de-icer on top of it to make it less slippery and do not place snow from properties into the streets, but in the yard. Businesses can pile snow in planter strips close to the curb.
In Wenatchee, failing to or improperly removing snow can result in a $52 fine.
In East Wenatchee, it can result in a $50 fine.
City crews will often create snow berms along curbs when plowing snow. Snow can be piled on berms. Clearing snow berms from driveways will prevent snow that was shoveled or removed from the driveways from being pushed back into the driveways when snow plows come back around.
If someone in Wenatchee can’t remove snow on their own because they are elderly or disabled, assistance can be provided by calling (509) 888-3270.
The city of East Wenatchee has provided a list of businesses that can help with snow removal here: bit.ly/3jErqho.
For more information on rules and regulations on snow removal in Wenatchee, visit bit.ly/3WH8y04.
