WENATCHEE — The city made an agreement with Coast Wenatchee LLC on Thursday to help create a better downtown experience — if all goes as planned.

The city council decided to allow Coast Wenatchee to continue to manage the Wenatchee Convention Center until 2026, but that could be extended, dependent on whether Coast Wenatchee completes renovations, which could occur simultaneously as the convention center's. Coast Wenatchee, which operates the Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel, is next to the convention center and hasn't finalized any projects yet.

Rendering of Wenatchee convention center 4 (copy)

A rendering of the new design proposal for the Wenatchee Convention Center designed by ALSC Architects.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

