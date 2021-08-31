Rendering of a planned vestibule between the Chelan County Courthouse and Regional Justice Center.
Provided image/The DOH Associates
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Courthouse and Regional Justice Center are on track to get a ground-floor foyer connecting the two buildings.
The structure will improve security screening and aid in the county’s response to COVID-19 protocols, according to a city staff report.
The courthouse — which was built in 1924 and was said to be the largest and most expensive structure in North Central Washington at the time — is on the Wenatchee Register of Historic Places and is eligible for listing on state and national registers.
Due to the courthouse’s status as a historic structure, the project needed clearance from the Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board, which unanimously approved an application for the project in August. The state’s Department of Historic Preservation also gave its approval.
The planned foyer will not replace three existing connections between the two buildings; an existing concrete foyer at the Justice Center will be removed.
Double doors on each side of the foyer will allow access from both Memorial Park and Washington Street. Once in the foyer, visitors can access either building.
Brian Travis, a Chelan County engineer, said the county does not yet have an exact timeline for the project but that it hopes to start and finish construction in 2022. He added the project is estimated to cost about $800,000.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.