WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council approved a multi-year interlocal agreement with Chelan County Thursday, covering inmate housing for the next four years at the Regional Justice Center.
Wenatchee will pay about 13% of the county’s jail budget in 2021, which city Finance Director Brad Posenjak said comes out to around $1.38 million, with a 5% escalator on the dollar amount each year.
“There is a caveat, if our percentage varies to greater than 15.2% or under 11.2% — so that 2% swing — we’ll go back and look at their current budget and percentages,” Posenjak said. “It seems like it is a fair methodology.”
The inmate population dropped from between 20 and 30 in the months before the pandemic to seven or eight during the summer and fall.
“So it was difficult to come up with a good number for us to base our contract on,” Posenjak said. “Both parties wanted to make sure the city was paying its fair share; they didn’t want the city to pay less and we didn’t want to pay more than our fair share. The population has gone up and down fairly consistently so we thought maybe the percentage of their budget was (more accurate).”
Years ago, the city paid a fixed fee based on the ranges of inmates, which generally fluctuated between 40 and 50.
"If we were between 40 to 45, we were paying about $1.5 million and if it was over 50, then somewhere around $1.76 million," Mayor Frank Kuntz said. "That worked fine for a number of years until the county came to us with an increase from $1.5 million to $1.8 million. We couldn't get anywhere with them so I asked about giving us the same contract as Entiat, Leavenworth and Chelan: $96 a day."
The county then bumped up the rate to $120 a day going into 2020 to make up for fewer inmates, which figured out to about $1.5 million in the city's budget.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic cut last year's inmate level by nearly two thirds, so the city spent just $500,000 for inmate housing, based on the daily rate.
At the Jan. 28 council meeting, Mayor Frank Kuntz suggested the extra $1 million left in the jail budget from last year could go toward the remodel of the former Federal Building into a new city hall. The council agreed in principle to start fielding bid offers for the project at its last meeting.