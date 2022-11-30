WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is expected to enter into a listing agreement with an Alabama retail real estate broker to advertise city-owned property on North Wenatchee Avenue.

In 2021, the city entered into a one-year memorandum of understanding with Retail Specialists, LLC from Alabama to provide regional and national marketing and real estate services for the city’s 8-acre property at 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave., across the street from Taco Time. The property will likely be developed for commercial and retail use.



