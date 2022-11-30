WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is expected to enter into a listing agreement with an Alabama retail real estate broker to advertise city-owned property on North Wenatchee Avenue.
In 2021, the city entered into a one-year memorandum of understanding with Retail Specialists, LLC from Alabama to provide regional and national marketing and real estate services for the city’s 8-acre property at 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave., across the street from Taco Time. The property will likely be developed for commercial and retail use.
The listing agreement that the city council intends to approve on Thursday will make Retail Specialist the city’s listing broker for an initial period of six months.
Laura Gloria, the city's executive services director, said in an interview that the city wants to give North Wenatchee a “new look” and be more “pedestrian oriented.”
Asked why the city chose a firm from across the country, Gloria said that the city had been looking for a firm locally and within the state for over a year with nothing promising. She noted that Retail Specialists are specialists in marketing with a wide network of clientele with well-known brands.
Gloria said that the city is considering using the property for housing and lodging use, as well.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone