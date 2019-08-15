WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee plans to buy a pair of state Department of Transportation buildings on North Wenatchee Avenue for $4.3 million.
The proposal will go before the city council for approval next week and the sale will likely close in a month or two, said Economic Development Director Steve King.
The two buildings, which sit on 5.9 acres, have been vacant since the DOT moved to Olds Station in June 2018, DOT spokeswoman Lauren Loebsack said.
Most of the property will be purchased for $3.5 million in the first of two phases, King said. But the DOT needs to complete some environmental cleanup in one corner of the property before that piece can be purchased, he said.
The city intends to use part of the property to help complete its Confluence Parkway project, a bypass that would relieve traffic on Wenatchee Avenue, King said.
Most of the property, and the buildings themselves, will likely be resold for private development, King said.
A developer could adapt the existing structures or build something new. The city will also give a prospective developer the opportunity to buy them both or split them up, King said.
“We’re going to do a request for proposal and we want to give the buyer any option they want,” he said. “If they want to rehab the buildings we would love it, it would be really cool. But in those games there’s an economic analysis that needs to be done.”