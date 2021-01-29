WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council approved a new addendum to its community center lease with Pinnacles Prep Thursday night, changing some of the language to make it more financially feasible for the charter school to get insured.
“We would be covering the building and pieces of the community center and they would pay us the amount to insure that,” city finance director Brad Posenjak said. “It’s a common provision that would require them to have insurance on any improvements they make, and if there was a loss we would be covered against their loss by their insurance policy.”
Pinnacles Prep took over management of the Community Center Campus, 504 S. Mission St., on Jan. 1.
The charter school group entered into a lease agreement with the city of Wenatchee to manage the campus for the next 30 years. The deal is broken into five, six-year terms.
The charter school is planning to open in late August, beginning initially with sixth and seventh grade classes.