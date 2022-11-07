YAKIMA — Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera has been fired and a commander on the force has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation, City Manager Elizabeth Alba said in a Monday news release.

Alba cited increasing crime, officer-involved shootings and reports of misconduct from within the department as reasons for firing Escalera, who served as chief for the past eight years.



