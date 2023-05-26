Wenatchee city council member, Mark Kulaas, left, looks to see what are Loryn Lopez and Christian Lopez are planting at the opening of the community garden on the corner of Okanagan Street and Yakima Street.
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee and residents celebrated the opening of the new community garden on the corner of Okanagan and Yakima Streets on Thursday.
“This one is really exciting,” said David Erickson, the city's parks, recreation, and cultural services director.
The $70,000 community garden was one of the most requested projects from a community input survey back in 2017, he added.
Crews began construction for the garden and installed 50 plots for community members to reserve in March.
As of Thursday, 49 out of 50 plots are reserved, according to Erickson.
The plots are $15 for a gardening season for city residents and $16.50 for those outside city limits.
“Normally, you come in January, reserve your spot then come in March or April and start planting,” Erickson said.
Because the garden just opened, the gardeners started planting later than usual, he said.
There planting cucumbers, onions, green beans, carrots, lettuce, and potatoes on opening day were husband and wife Christian and Loryn Lopez. The two live nearby on Oregon Street and were excited about the garden.
“I grew up on a farm where we had horses and 50 acres, so living in town these past four, five years I haven’t had the opportunity to farm or garden at all, so it’s a nice opportunity,” Christian Lopez said.
Also at the garden was a trio of neighbors: Kristen Jurica, Aneta Mamedova, and Erika Larsen, all of whom live close to the garden on Orondo Avenue.
They have each reserved a plot and wanted to check out the garden.
“I have a shared yard so I don’t have room to garden at my house,” Jurica said.
She added that she was thrilled when she learned the garden would be walking distance from her house. She plans to start gardening next week.
“Not being a homeowner and not having access to land kind of sucks,” Mamedova said. “This is a great opportunity to work with your hands and experience gardening and do all that stuff.”
Larsen said she was new to gardening and started two years ago but when she moved homes she didn't have land to garden anymore.
“I was really excited when Aneta told me about the community garden so I jumped on board,” Larsen said.
She wants to grow squashes like chayote for soup and Jurica suggested the friends have potlucks together with the vegetables they grow.
Erickson said that the majority of the people that reserved the slots are from the local neighborhood that can walk to the garden.
“It’s really serving the local area right now,” he said.
