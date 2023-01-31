SPOKANE — A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington has dismissed a case filed by the BNSF Railway Company against the city of Wenatchee.

Download PDF BNSF Order of Dismissal

The city of Wenatchee plans to install “modified physical structures” where one of the city’s roads crosses the BNSF’s interstate tracks, according to the order for dismissal, filed Jan. 24. The location of the disputed structures and railroad crossings were not specified in the order.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?