WENATCHEE — Interested in a north Wenatchee traffic solution? The city of Wenatchee is holding a Confluence Parkway virtual public meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 2. Join via Zoom at bit.ly/2RZEuA7 or listen in via phone (253) 215-8782.
Confluence Parkway is a proposed solution to traffic congestion and safety challenges on North Wenatchee Avenue that provides an alternative road in and out of the city, including another bridge across the Wenatchee River.
The city is conducting an environmental analysis to determine the impacts of the project and mitigation opportunities. The public is invited to hear the latest on the technical studies completed so far, provide input and ask questions.
Email questions to cpnepa@wenatcheewa.gov. For information about the project go to bit.ly/3eX1B7E.