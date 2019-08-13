EAST WENATCHEE — The city has a vacant spot on its Civil Service Commission.
The mayor appoints the three commissioners, who ensure treatment of civil-service applicants and employees is consistent with the law. They serve six-year terms, but the term for this vacancy expires at the end of 2022.
Commissioners are unpaid but can be reimbursed for expenses. Applicants must be U.S. citizens who have lived in the city of East Wenatchee for at least three years.
For more position details and an application, visit wwrld.us/2YWttS9.