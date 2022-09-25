YAKIMA — Yakima city staff is recommending a switch to paid parking for on-street stalls and city lots in downtown Yakima.

In a memo to the Yakima City Council, City Manager Bob Harrison recommended the city charge $1 per hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the downtown area Mondays through Saturdays, with no charges for Sundays.



