WENATCHEE— The Wenatchee City Council updated a grant agreement with Wenatchee Rescue Mission Thursday night at the recommendation of the Columbia River Local Homeless Task Force to extend the agreement through December 2024 in the amount of $2,090,554.

The money still comes from the homeless fund of the city budget. The previous amount on the original contract was $1,529,127.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

