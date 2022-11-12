WENATCHEE— The Wenatchee City Council updated a grant agreement with Wenatchee Rescue Mission Thursday night at the recommendation of the Columbia River Local Homeless Task Force to extend the agreement through December 2024 in the amount of $2,090,554.
The money still comes from the homeless fund of the city budget. The previous amount on the original contract was $1,529,127.
The council originally made a contract in September with the Wenatchee Rescue Mission to manage a space for people living in their RVs known as Safe Park. Since then, the city founded a second Safe Park, known as Safe Park II, on Ohme Garden Road to address the need for a second space. Initially the second Safe Park was set to be operational by the fall of 2023 for the Rescue Mission to manage.
“The biggest change is that we are starting early so that adds costs, instead of October 2023 we are starting November 2022,” said Glen DeVries, Community Development Director of Wenatchee who presented the new information to city council at the meeting. DeVries explained that the original contract didn’t include 24 hour management for Safe Park II.
Other revisions include expanding the beds at the Rescue Mission building from 20, which was in the original contract, to 40. Along with a different future 45 unit low barrier pallet shelter that holds up to 90 beds. Plus additional staff to manage that site and do outreach in the area twenty four hours and seven days a week. The future shelter is expected to be operational by early summer of next year.
Another addition to the revision was an inclusion of a 12% overhead to cover unexpected costs, which will save time in the long-term for both parties, DeVries said. He noted the Rescue Mission would not have to turn in each individual receipt for every expense because the overhead would cover typical costs and that the city will continue to be auditing and monitoring those transactions.
DeVries said that the task force goes through reviews and revisions in order to make sure the Wenatchee Rescue Mission is provided with the staffing and resources it needs to be successful.
