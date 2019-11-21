WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man is suing the city of Wenatchee and a Wenatchee Police detective for wrongfully accusing him of rape.
Kevin Strickland claims Det. Jeff Ward violated his rights when Ward arrested Strickland in Sept. 2016 following a 15-20 minute investigation that produced no physical evidence, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Chelan County Superior Court.
He also claims the city was negligent in its supervision of Ward, who’d previously been criticized by a supervisor for dishonesty and expressed frustration with the department, and that Strickland’s Sixth Amendment right to receive exculpatory evidence was violated.
Strickland is seeking financial relief to be proven at trial, attorneys fees and other relief the court deems justifiable.
On Tuesday, Patrick McMahon, attorney for the city and Ward, successfully petitioned the court to move the lawsuit to U.S. Eastern District Court in Spokane because Strickland claims his constitutional rights were violated.
“In the next day or so, we’re filing a motion to dismiss his first claim, which is for violation of his civil rights under the Brady decision … and we’ll vigorously defend the case on its merits,” McMahon said Thursday.
According to the suit, Strickland’s estranged wife filed divorce paperwork on Sept. 6, 2016, and then she accused him of rape and assault on Sept. 9, 2016.
A key point in Strickland’s case is the document stated domestic violence was not a problem in the marriage.
Strickland claims Ward failed to investigate the accusation thoroughly and that Ward had a documented dismissive attitude toward police work.
In 2013, Ward told a supervisor he intended to do as little work as possible and was found to have falsified a collision report involving himself and another driver that wrongly placed blame on the other driver, according to the lawsuit.
The Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office charged Strickland with third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault and then dismissed the charges nearly a year later.