EAST WENATCHEE — Clarke W. Tibbits will start as East Wenatchee Municipal Court judge in January. 

The City Council approved a four-year contract with Tibbits Tuesday night that includes a $8,350 monthly salary, a 2.3% increase from the city’s prior judge contract.

Tibbits said he has been a pro tem judge for the city for about 20 years and has enjoyed that work. 

"I'm excited to work with the people over there. The system is not broken. That system does not need changing. It's a good system," he said. "The people who work in that system are really good. It's a cordial environment."

Tibbits will replace Judge Chancey Crowell, whose contract expires at the end of December. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford announced she would not renew Chancey’s contract last month because she was “looking for a change.”

Tibbits has nearly three decades of experience in criminal, family and personal injury law. He is a partner at Hankins Tibbits Law Firm in Wenatchee. He said he plans to continue practicing with the firm since the judgeship only requires around 20 hours a week. 

He originally moved to the Wenatchee area in 1995 and currently resides in East Wenatchee. He also has a bachelor’s degree from Seattle University and a doctorate from the University of Idaho.

"I've got a lot of connections on that side as well and had a lot of positive experiences," he said. "I think it'll be a good fit," Tibbits said.

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

