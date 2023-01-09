U.S. President Biden arrives in Mexico

President Joe Biden arrives at Felipe Angeles International Airport on the outskirts of Mexico City to attend the North American Leaders' Summit, in Santa Lucia, Mexico on on Sunday. 

 Reuters/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday.

Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, CBS News reported earlier, adding that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had asked the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review the classified documents which were handed over to the National Archives.



