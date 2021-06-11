EAST WENATCHEE — With roaring engines, blaring music and streets lined with onlookers standing shoulder-to-shoulder, the Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show made its return Friday evening.
“We’re just happy to be out here and seeing all the other people who were able to come around and look at the cars and enjoy the parade,” said TJ Boteilho, who rode in the parade with his father, Larry Boteilho. “It’s a blessing to come to some kind of normal.”
The East Wenatchee parade, part of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, was canceled in 2020 because of pandemic restrictions. The number of participants was down from 369 in 2019 to a little more than 200 this year, said organizer Trina Elmes with the city of East Wenatchee.
“It’s not bad considering we’re dealing with Covid and a date change for the whole event,” Elmes said, noting the parade was organized in only a month.
The Classy Chassis is hosted the last Friday of Apple Blossom, which traditionally bridges the end of April and the beginning of May.
Participation fees this year were eliminated to help draw in more cars for the parade.
The year “2020, and even 2021, has been really hard for all of us,” Elmes said. “So we wanted to do something to give back to the community.”
TJ and Larry Boteilho rode in Larry’s 1966 Ford Mustang.
The father and son share a love for classic Mustangs — TJ has a 1968 model. He bought it in 1988 and then Larry bought his the following year. They helped each other restore the car: TJ was the mechanic and Larry did the body work.
Everything in the black Mustang is original with the exception of after-market air conditioning, Larry Boteilho said. They keep the car off the road most of the year with the exception of special events.
“We don’t do a whole lot with this car, except for parades and stuff,” TJ said. “So it’s good to have the parade back.”
Bruce Dickinson entered a silver 1937 Ford with a 410-horsepower engine. The top comes off and hydraulic lifts raise the car up and down.
“Which is nice for show but isn’t really good for riding comfort,” Dickinson laughed.
Dickinson’s Ford took the award for best in show. Not a bad result for a car he only bought recently.
Bryce and Cal, who asked their last names be omitted, brought their two young kids to see the 200 cars, trucks and first-responder vehicles roll down Grant Road.
“I’m glad they’re doing it — it’s kind of a bummer they didn’t do it last year,” Bryce said.
Bryce grew up in the area and estimates he’s seen the parade 25 times or more.
“It’s just something fun to do, rather than day-to-day things,” Bryce said.
Bringing residents together is what Elmes said she was hoping to accomplish by pulling the parade together.
“Not having any community activities in 2020, we really wanted to do something to bring us all together so that you know we’re stronger than Covid,” Elmes said. “We made it through and things are starting to look up.”