WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats made concessions to get Sen. Joe Manchin III on board with spending hundreds of billions of dollars on clean energy incentives in the revamped budget package unveiled late Wednesday, but they were able to preserve versions of key pieces that he’d targeted as concerns.

The clean energy tax credits in the text of a deal between Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., include up to $7,500 for buying electric vehicles and limited “direct pay” credits, which would allow incentives to be doled out in cash to project developers who don’t owe enough in taxes to ordinarily qualify. They also shift sooner to an “industry-neutral” approach to green energy incentives long championed by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden.



___ ©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.