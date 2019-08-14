WENATCHEE — Chelan County officials are warning against a scam targeting residents selected for jury duty.
Five or six residents complained Monday of receiving a call from someone claiming to be with Chelan County and telling them there was a warrant for their arrest because they’d missed jury duty, said county Clerk Kim Morrison.
The residents were told to pay a $2,000 fine, Morrison said.
Morrison said this is a scam and the county will never call anyone selected for jury duty to tell them there’s a warrant for their arrest.
Residents are advised to avoid releasing personal information or making payments of any kind.
For more information call the county at 667-6383.