Yakama Nation leaders: Energy project near Goldendale threatens sacred site

For the proposed Goldendale Energy Storage Project, upper and lower reservoirs are proposed to generate hydropower in a closed-loop system above the John Day Dam near the Washington-Oregon border.

 Provided photo/State Department of Ecology

SEATTLE — As drought settled in over the Pacific Northwest this year, some electric utility managers did something unusual: They looked to California for hydropower.

While the Golden State's reservoirs retained an abundant supply of water after an abnormally wet winter, in Washington, the nation's leading producer of hydropower, some systems saw less water than expected.



