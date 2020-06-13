LEAVENWORTH — A climber was hospitalized Saturday after he fell 25 feet and slammed into a cliff face while rope climbing outside Leavenworth.
The climber and his 15-year-old son were climbing in the Castle Rock Trail area when the father fell and swung into the wall, knocking him unconscious, according to an Instagram post by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy lowered his father to the ground and called 911. First responders used a wheeled litter to take him out of the trail system, the sheriff’s office said. He was then moved into a LifeFlight helicopter, which landed on Highway 2, and then transported to Central Washington Hospital.
His condition was not immediately available.
The Chelan County Sheriff's search and rescue team, firefighters and medics from the Leavenworth area and members of the Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team responded to the scene.