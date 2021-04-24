LEAVENWORTH — A 27-year-old rock climber died Friday evening after fall from Bruce’s Boulder outside Leavenworth.
The climber, whose identity was not disclosed, fell about 40 feet after anchors attached to the rock dislodged, said Cpl. Lee Risdon with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Other climbers at the boulder performed CPR as they waited for first responders, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.
The fall was reported about 7 p.m. about five miles southwest of Leavenworth. Bruce's Boulder is a popular area with climbers on about the 5900 block of Icicle Road.
Rison said the climber was from out of state and was with friends from college, who were experienced climbers.
The climber trad climbing, or setting his own anchors into the rock as he progressed up the rock, and another climber was belaying him from below, Risdon said. He was attempting to set an anchor when he fell, which caused the previously set anchors to come loose and he dropped to the ground and hit his head.
Cascade Ambulance, Chelan County Fire District 3 and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene.