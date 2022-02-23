WENATCHEE — If you’ve reached for an extra blanket or a thick jacket, there's a reason. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Wenatchee are 15 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average.
Steve Bodnar, an NWS meteorologist, said the cold streak is due to a northwestern wind pattern. The pattern will change to a southwestern wind, which will bring milder temperatures with more moisture Sunday evening.
“(Tuesday night) and Wednesday will be our coldest days,” Bodnar said. “And then we’ll slowly see those temperatures increase a little bit each day, but not much. It’s not going to be a quick warm-up.”
The overnight low Tuesday evening was 12 degrees, beating a previous record in 2019 for that day of 14 degrees. Bodnar said the area may not get above freezing until Friday. The seasonal average for late February is a low of around 30 degrees and a high of 45 degrees.
A system moving through the region could bring an inch of snow to Wenatchee, and up to 2 inches to Mission Ridge. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mission Ridge received seven inches of snow overnight and 11.5 inches in the previous 24 hours.
Looking ahead, Bodnar said moisture early next week could start as snow in lower regions before the snow levels rise.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.