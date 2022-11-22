Aftermath of mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs

DENVER — The suspect accused of opening fire in a Colorado Springs nightclub changed their name in 2016 to protect themself from their birth father and that man’s “criminal history,” according to court records obtained by The Denver Post.

Nicholas Franklin Brink asked a Bexar County, Texas, judge to change their name to Anderson Lee Aldrich more than six years ago, when they were 15, court records show. Aldrich was living in San Antonio at the time, records show, and their grandparents signed the petition authorizing the name change.



