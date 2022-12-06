US-NEWS-COLO-NIGHTCLUB-SHOOTING-MCT

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, the suspect in the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, last month, was charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts, including first-degree murder, bias-motivated crimes and attempted murder. Aldrich appeared in court on Tuesday.

 Video still via El Paso County District Court/TNS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Prosecutors charged the suspect in last month’s mass shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs with 305 criminal counts Tuesday, including first-degree murder, bias-motivated crimes, assault and attempted murder.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, had been arrested and held on suspicion of first-degree murder and hate crimes immediately after the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q, but prosecutors did not bring formal criminal charges until Tuesday, which is normal under Colorado’s court process.



