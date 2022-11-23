COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect accused of killing five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend was ordered held without bond during an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, appeared via video from the El Paso County jail, clad in an orange jumpsuit and seated slightly slumped over in a wheelchair behind their two defense attorneys.



