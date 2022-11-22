US-NEWS-TRUMP-CNN-DMT

CNN rejected Donald Trump’s claim that he’d been defamed by its on-air personalities’ comparisons of the former president to Hitler for his attempts to overturn the election and remain in power. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

NEW YORK — CNN asked a judge to toss out former President Donald Trump’s defamation suit against the network over its coverage of his 2020 election conspiracy theory and critical reports about his demeanor.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in October, contains deeply flawed legal arguments and is barred by the First Amendment, CNN said in a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday in federal court in Florida.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?