MOSCOW, Idaho — A married couple from Coeur d'Alene were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning near Moscow, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Ernest H. Klemm, Jr., 87, and Vera M. Klemm, 89, were traveling south in a Toyota Camry on U.S. Highway 95 about 3 miles south of Moscow when Ernest Klemm, the driver, drove left of center and collided with a Chrysler Town & Country, ISP said.
The couple died at the scene. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a news release that the cause of death was "multiple trauma" from the collision.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 42-year-old Lewiston man, was taken to a nearby hospital, ISP said.
ISP said Ernest Klemm was wearing a seat belt and did not indicate whether the other two people involved wore one.
Traffic on Highway 95 was blocked in both directions for about three hours.
ISP is investigating.
