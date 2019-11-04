LEAVENWORTH — The Icicle River will be open for coho salmon fishing for the month of November.
Fishermen can catch coho salmon starting Saturday and will continue until Nov. 30, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife news release. An estimated 4,500 coho are expected to return to the Wenatchee River basin this year in excess of spawning goals. The fishing will be open:
- From the closure signs located 800 feet upstream of the mouth of the Icicle River to 500 feet downstream of the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery barrier dam.
- From the shoreline markers where Cyo Road intersects with the Icicle River to the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District footbridge.
There is a catch limit of two coho salmon per day. The fish must be a minimum of 12 inches in length, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife news release. All other salmon and any coho marked with a colored floy tag near the fish’s dorsal fin must be released.
Fishermen cannot use bait or fish at night, but barbless hooks are optional.