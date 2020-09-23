WHITE PASS — Rain helped fire crews fighting the Cold Creek Fire at White Pass on Wednesday, and containment grew to 75%.
The fire started Sept. 14 near the summit. It was 564 acres, with minimal spread on Wednesday. U.S. Highway 12, a major east-west corridor for the state, reopened Monday afternoon.
Mike Mueller, a spokesperson for the multi-agency firefighting effort, said winds never got above 10 miles per hour and at least half an inch of rain fell by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
He advised drivers to be wary of firefighter traffic on Highway 12 and said changing weather conditions could cause debris to occasionally fall on the road over the next several months.
Mueller said crews continued to work on successfully securing the containment lines and mopping up hot spots as much as 200 feet in from the line. The incident management team intends to turn over command to the Naches Ranger District on Thursday. Mueller said personnel on the fire would be significantly reduced as crews left to help with other fires.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. A total of 210 people were assigned to the blaze as of Wednesday morning.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management removed all evacuation notices just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. A Level 2 (be set) notice had covered the area around Rimrock and Clear lakes.