ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria — Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Thursday, while hopes faded of many more people being found alive amid the ruins of cities.

The death toll from the quakes, which struck early on Monday morning, passed 19,000 on Thursday across both countries.



